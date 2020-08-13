Deceitful campaign ad

To the editor: I hate it when Outside big money interests try to deceive Alaskans. That’s exactly what is happening with their thinly veiled media blitz to sell us a solid lefty as a moderate “independent.” The policy statements from this “independent” mirror radical left-wing positions from no fossil fuels to taxes and socialized medicine.
His television ads are proudly paid for by the conservatively named Lincoln Project. The fact is the Lincoln Project was recently formed to put a left-winger in the White House and bring the U.S. Senate back under Democratic majority control (read that as more oppressive government to control Alaska’s future, take our guns and tax us more).
Television ads for this wolf in sheep’s clothing solemnly state that this rough and tough outdoorsman (from Juneau and Anchorage) “sure as hell is no politician.” Of course not. Who would ever think that a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat was a politician?
For my part, I’ll support Alaska’s Sen. Dan Sullivan. He has done a fine job the past six years and has earned broad support to represent Alaska’s interests for another six-year term.