Letter to the Editor

Daylight Saving Time all the time

To the editor: Saturday night/Sunday morning we will lose an hour, due to Daylight Saving Time.

Changing clocks twice a year causes heart attacks, vehicular accidents, absenteeism, problems at schools and stress. It is time to dump this habit that has far outlived its origins.

Many Alaskans don’t want to return to a two-hour time difference from Pacific Time, so now Alaska House Bill 31 proposes to shift Alaska to year-round Daylight Saving Time once Congress approves. There is a bipartisan bill in Congress to make this so.

Please join me in urging our state legislators and congressional delegation to strongly support going to a system that saves lives by ending the semiannual change to our clocks.

Heather Koponen

Fairbanks

