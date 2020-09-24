You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

David v. for Seat F

To the editor: I support David van den Berg for City Council Seat F. I have known and worked with David for well over a decade. He has tirelessly worked for the betterment of the city for years, so working for the people of Fairbanks on the City Council will be an easy transition.

Due to vacancies at the Police Department, the city does not consistently provide extra policing downtown in the summer when some behavior can get out of hand. To support businesses and their need for security and perceptions of safety, David has worked alongside the city for a decade to field the Community Service Patrol to save the taxpayers money and greatly assist the Police and Fire Departments. To promote business access, he worked with the city to develop a snow removal standard to avoid what happened in the winter of 2018-2019 when there wasn’t a snowplow on downtown’s streets for 80-some days. The winter of COVID-19 was not a good test of the standards, but they are in place.

David’s experience with the city has taught him that the city is wise with the people’s money and that the city cannot spend money it does not have. A business owner himself until the sale in 2008, he would approach city finances conservatively. He respects the city’s $130 million permanent fund and understands how significant it is that the city has no debt. He also wants the city to have a say in borough zoning.

Please consider David van den Berg for Seat F.

