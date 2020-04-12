Dave Messier for GVEA board

To the editor: The Cold Climate Housing Research Center has worked with Dave Messier for over 10 years in his capacity as a leader in the energy sector. I was very pleased that despite a young family and significant responsibilities as rural energy coordinator for Tanana Chiefs Conference he is seeking another term on the GVEA board. Dave understands the challenges Alaska faces in high energy costs in our difficult physical and economic environment. We need his experience, youthful energy and commitment at the GVEA table. Dave has shown he is the kind of Alaskan who doesn’t just talk about what can be done but gets it done.
I hope all of you in District 1 will join me in enthusiastically voting for Dave to continue working for all of our interests on the GVEA Board.