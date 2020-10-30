Darn complainers

To the editor: Hear tell them damned posey-sniffers is at it again. Complaining. Complaining. Complaining.
What are they complaining about this time? That we ripped up their precious tundra and killed their precious “game.” They aren’t game for anything, that’s why. We are. And boy are we game. We love to play.
Me and my boys were out there, having a helluva good time, in our shoot out at the Fortymile caribou hunt this storied and starred year of 2020. I mean we was having us a good time. “A zoo, a circus, someone is going (sic) get shot out there.” Heck ya, we boo go to the zoo and the circus for a good time and always will. Zoos and circuses involve animals — that’s our fun. The Fortymile caribou hunt involved caribou, one of my favorite zoo or circus animals. Write to me about what I got in my freezer now, and I will give my description
What is this? Something wrong with us true Alaskans having us a true, heartfelt and passionate “getting back to the land” man? Ain’t them posey-sniffers ever even heard of real nature and the smell of offal?