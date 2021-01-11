You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Dangerous Trump support

To the editor: I have people very close to me that I consider both intelligent and productive citizens who have been staunch supporters of President Donald Trump since he took office four years ago. Though I did not agree with his election, I supported the fact that he got elected and wanted him to succeed for America. I could see that the majority of Americans were upset with what they perceived to be an uncontrolled bureaucracy and wanted to rid the country of the existing political hierarchy.

I was soon impressed with the president’s reach out to what most Americans in the past considered our enemies. The old saying “know your friends but know your enemies better” came to mind. To consider our enemies not so much enemies but as adversaries to be understood and worked with seemed logical.

Bringing businesses back to America rang a peal for democracy to me and most Americans and especially to small business owners and manufacturers who felt they were faced with growing unfair overseas competition.

However, since the first “Make America Great Again” came off the lips of the president, most of his policies and practices did not deliver to the people who put him in office but mostly to large corporations and his close business interests. Corrupt practices became rampant within his immediate administration and his business ties, including the hiring of incompetent people within his family structure.

I cannot understand that those close to me who are my friends can still support the president after his complete breakdown of democratic leadership and ranting since he lost the election on Nov. 3.

Even now, after the horrible travesties and blatantly seditious actions of the deranged followers who he incited and even commended, I am receiving web correspondence from his past supporters that seems to be completely illogical and frightening. Do they support the overthrow of the democracy to “Make America Great Again”? It seems so. I suggest they read the book “What would Machiavelli Do? The Ends Justify the Meanness” to comprehend the destructive personality and frightening mentality of the leader they continue to support.

 

 

 

