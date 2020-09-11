Dan Sullivan’s silence

To the editor: Well here we go again. Our president’s disrespect for the men and women of our armed forces rears its ugly head again. I guess my volunteering for four years’ service in the Navy marks me as a “sucker.” I will gladly join my fellow “suckers” — veterans and current members of the armed forces — in voting against this draft dodger and worst commander in chief this country has ever had.
But the president’s behavior is not the most damning behavior exhibited by our elected leaders.
I recently received a letter asking for my support and campaign contributions from Dan Sullivan. In that letter he states, “I’m proud to serve our country and our state as a Marine and only member of the U.S. Senate still serving in the military today.” Really? He apparently is so proud he is unable to utter one sincere word of support to our men and women in uniform.
Over two months ago, our intelligence agencies reported on the Russian government’s bounties on our troops in Afghanistan. Where is Mr. Sullivan’s outrage? As our senator and “a proud member of our military,” Dan Sullivan should have sent a loud message of outrage to the president and his constituents for this attack on our military personnel.
But he has not uttered a sound. Apparently his 97% loyalty to the president extends to forgetting the troops he is commissioned to lead.
Dan Sullivan should surrender his commission as an officer in the Marines and resign from the U.S. Senate since he lacks the integrity and courage to live up to the oaths he has taken for both of these positions.
But his desire to be a career politician takes precedence, so we know he will do neither. Therefore, it is incumbent on us — anyone who served in the military or anyone who truly supports those who have — to vote for someone who is not beholden to the current commander in chief.
We have an extraordinary opportunity in November to elect an independent candidate who is beholden to no one except his Alaska constituents. I urge everyone to vote for Dr. Al Gross for U.S. Senate.
Don Swarner
Fairbanks