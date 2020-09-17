Crocker for assembly

To the editor: Even after 20 years of living in Fairbanks, this community continues to impress me with kindness, generosity and creativity. I see so many people in this community taking care of one another.
And there’s one person I see standing out from the crowd, who is a shining example of a true community caregiver: Donald Crocker.
Donald Crocker is running for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat D, and there is no one better suited to provide the leadership and support our community needs right now.
Donald’s willingness to help is inspiring. I am thankful to say that I have known him for 12 years, and I have never seen Donald without a busy schedule, one full of commitments that impact this community in positive ways. Whether he is serving food at the local soup kitchen, helping out with a Children’s Museum fundraiser, speaking at charity events or taking extra time to meet with students at UAF, Donald is active and reliable, always prioritizing his time with community giving at the forefront.
With an educational background in communication, Donald leads through active listening. I am excited to know that Fairbanks can have Donald’s listening ear, caring heart and community mindfulness on the Borough Assembly.
Serving this community is significantly more than holding a seat; it’s about showing up and doing the work. Donald Crocker’s volunteer efforts and participation embody a true spirit of community giving. And I hope you will give your vote to Donald Crocker for Borough Assembly Seat D in the upcoming municipal elections on Oct. 6.