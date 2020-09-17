You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Crocker for assembly

To the editor: Even after 20 years of living in Fairbanks, this community continues to impress me with kindness, generosity and creativity. I see so many people in this community taking care of one another.

And there’s one person I see standing out from the crowd, who is a shining example of a true community caregiver: Donald Crocker.

Donald Crocker is running for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat D, and there is no one better suited to provide the leadership and support our community needs right now.

Donald’s willingness to help is inspiring. I am thankful to say that I have known him for 12 years, and I have never seen Donald without a busy schedule, one full of commitments that impact this community in positive ways. Whether he is serving food at the local soup kitchen, helping out with a Children’s Museum fundraiser, speaking at charity events or taking extra time to meet with students at UAF, Donald is active and reliable, always prioritizing his time with community giving at the forefront.

With an educational background in communication, Donald leads through active listening. I am excited to know that Fairbanks can have Donald’s listening ear, caring heart and community mindfulness on the Borough Assembly.

Serving this community is significantly more than holding a seat; it’s about showing up and doing the work. Donald Crocker’s volunteer efforts and participation embody a true spirit of community giving. And I hope you will give your vote to Donald Crocker for Borough Assembly Seat D in the upcoming municipal elections on Oct. 6.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.