Crocker for assembly

To the editor: Our education system has been badly underfunded, and conservatives have removed environmental protections against climate change and devastating extremes are happening. Our society and planet are suffering from ongoing conservative management in our political system. We must have greater balance among those who govern. I believe we should vote for Donald Crocker, the only one for Borough Assembly Seat D who strongly supports education and is concerned about our beautiful land.
Donald Crocker has put his energies into making Fairbanks a better place for all. He has proven his abilities to lead and manage. His contributions to Fairbanks clearly show that he deserves our vote for Borough Assembly Seat D.