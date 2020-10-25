To the editor: Words matter.
“Hate.” A study shows that Fox uses this word five or more times as often as their major media competition. This is one of the ways that they inspire fear in their audience. Those most alert to dangers being the most susceptible to fearmongering propaganda. Fear that keeps them viewing and profitable. Fear that also polarizes and weakens our country.
“Truth.” They claim a monopoly on telling the facts to their audience, hoping to keep their audience loyal and thus profitable for them. Yet studies show that their audience is the least informed or perhaps the most misinformed major media audience in America. Instead of facts they often rely on opinion, spin, conspiracy theories and even lies. Moreover, news that doesn’t fit their agenda is often ignored, downplayed or spun to instead attack their perceived opposition.
“Patriotism.” Figuratively wrapping themselves in the flag, claiming to be the real patriots, that their opposition is trying to destroy the country. Judging by their actions in promoting hatred and division and the consequences of those actions, Fox and other right-wing fearmongering media are the ones tearing apart the country. Once the Republican Party was the foremost defender against Russia. Now through their influence, the right-wing media has made and supports a corrupt, incompetent Republican president who panders to Putin, insults our allies and is the worst example of ugly American that we have ever presented to the world.
“Think.” Do you wish to be part of a mindless mob of zombies, letting some media figure doing your thinking for you? If so, you know where you can be part of the audience that gives them profits from ad money and granting outsized political influence to unelected infotainment presenters. If you wish to think for yourself and come to your own conclusions, you have a variety of sources. Please use critical thinking when selecting where and how you get your news.
For the studies see:
www.theguardian.com/media/2020/sep/29/fox-news-uses-hate-five-times-more-often-than-competitors-study-finds
www.forbes.com/sites/quora/2016/07/21/a-rigorous-scientific-look-into-the-fox-news-effect/#7d65585c12ab