Cowardly city mayor

To the editor: Once again, Mayor Jim Matherly has shown his streak of cowardice. However, this time it’s not about blaming his girlfriend for reposting an offensive meme to his Facebook profile or lying to the public about knowing that his use of a city vehicle was wrong and possibly illegal (as I had previously told him). Those were minor by comparison. This time it is about protecting the residents and visitors of Fairbanks from a deadly pathogen, and what was previously an obvious personality defect has become a threat to human life.
In his Tuesday interview with Channel 13, the mayor stated that he’s not closing the bars and restaurants in Fairbanks because there are also many in the borough, and he can’t close them as well. Wow. There’s a new one that no other government official, anywhere, has asserted. Does he really expect us to believe that other places in this state, nation or world don’t have restaurants and bars inside and outside town? Of course he doesn’t, but he has no legitimate reason for his inaction, so he has to say something, no matter how obviously ridiculous.
My suggestion is that the mayor find wherever he’s hidden his backbone, reinsert it and behave like the leader this city needs now. If he cannot, then Mayor Matherly should resign and let the City Council appoint someone who will.