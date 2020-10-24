COVID isolation

To the editor: I’m writing to express my concern about this holiday season and the barriers that have been raised up separating families from seeing their elderly loved ones or their relatives or friends in jail because of the fear of COVID.
Here’s my struggle: How is it nurses, doctors and staff of these places can wear masks and come and go but family members can’t?
In 2007, we were down to one vehicle, which my husband had to use for work. There are no taxis in Nenana. I was trapped and isolated for over a year. In no time at all I became very depressed. It was a dark time for me. I remember this experience well, and that memory haunts me when I think of what our seniors and prisoners are now going through.
I don’t believe that any of them should be isolated from family visits anymore, especially through the holidays. If staff can wear masks and get tested, so can the relatives of these people.
Pioneers’ Home has an outbreak. I pray they all recover. Afterward, that entire section should be mask-free and be able to have all restrictions lifted for visitations, that is my opinion. Same with the jail.
This madness has to stop. When has this isolation gone too far?