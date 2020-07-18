COVID Donald

To the editor: Trump is transparent while effectively portraying a low-minded fellow. Day 1,183 (mid-April) of Trump’s reign recorded his 18,000th lie/misstatement. Not included in the count? Thousands and thousands of his farfetched tweet twaddles. Where facts are rarer than Republican politicians at Black Lives Matter marches.
Nor his rallies. Tellings of his fact-free fairy tales. Just 6,200 devotees at the Tulsa gathering instead of the projected 100,000.
Why sign a waiver absolving the Trump cabal of all responsibility in case they are the causation of sickness, death? The self-centered braggadocio never hesitates to endanger the health of his supporters. Will waivers be required at future rallies?
The wannabe authoritarian’s “coming out” rally? A well-deserved flop. His empathy deficit disorder and the multitude of other socially unacceptable mental ailments have become too obvious.
Why has Trump refused to wear face masks? His demanding vanity cannot “face up to” face masks. They would surely smear his spray-on tan. Notice his lily white eyelids? Trump sycophants are believing ‘tis time to reopen the economy... the schools. What pandemic? Right, like Hiroshima was just a bad summer heat wave during World War II.
People refusing to wear face masks are not respecting ongoing personal sacrifices of our overwhelmed essential workers. Self-branding miscreants are susceptible to being dangerous, aloof asymptomatics. Uncivilized, reprehensible behavior while this unknown lethal virus runs amuck.
Deadly threats to our society, their parents and kin with pre-existing conditions.
Check out Liz Cheney’s #realmenwearmasks. Dick wears one!
Public health experts with decades of virology experience? Shunned by pertinacious simpletons preoccupied with flowery conspiracy theories and exciting science fiction. Ruthless reality, Science 101? Ewww!
Trump’s callous chicanery inspired “red state” governors to submissively “open up” prematurely. Their thoughtful, clearheaded Democrat mayors scream, “Health before wealth!” Ever say, “At least I’ve got my health” when having a financial hardship?
Where will “ignorance is bliss” El Presidente be in classroom history books? His mental mephitis is causing thousands of unnecessary deaths, long-term health problems. Why, Trump, aka COVID Donald, will abut Typhoid Mary.