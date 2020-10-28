To the editor: Seventy-seven in the FNSB and 520 statewide? There is no excuse for this. COVID deniers, mask protestors, Go home! Bad dog! Well. Most of the victims have brought this upon themselves. “You Must wear a mask to shop here”? Really? This is not enforced. Quit infecting the rest of us. There are many who resist education, public health, their health, science, epidemiology, my family of five’s health. How dare you!
Well, I have blistering, scorching thoughts about you, and you know who you are. While I would not wish this on anyone, some roundly deserve it. Skip the death threats, coming after me, I am thousands of miles away in a saner place, till this gets better at home. Home. What a distant concept and thought.