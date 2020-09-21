COVID and the tribes

To the editor: Tribal members who happen to be in or reside in urban areas are finding themselves in a no-man’s land during this pandemic that is killing 1,000 Americans per day.
Some tribal members are being denied access to their villages even with a negative COVID-19 test and are given no alternative except, too bad so sad. There seems to be plenty of tribal land where people could be accommodated outside the villages. While tribes were given millions of dollars, there are homeless Natives from around the state living on the streets begging during a pandemic. The needs of people who were counted in the tribal enrollment for the allocation of the CARES Act appears to exclude members who reside elsewhere. People often reside elsewhere for jobs, health care, education or for other needs that do not exist in the village. Elders are being put at severe risk and have even died.
There are those who are especially vulnerable because of mental health and/or substance abuse issues. A simple needs assessment of tribal members can ascertain people’s needs, then those needs can be properly and quickly addressed. There are villages without public showers, elders living in Third World conditions, mentally ill people with their needs not met and people even without food. Are any health officials addressing the concerns and needs quickly and directly for funeral gatherings that expose people to COVID-19?
Remember, tribal members residing in urban areas often fill in the gap when village tribal members end up in the hospital or morgue. They provide translating, transportation, money, food, coffin-making and lining, visiting, praying and other countless ways of showing care.
Now is not the time to disparage people who are poor or not as capable as others. Now is the time for compassion and to walk the talk of one’s belief and the concern for others that has been passed down to us from our ancestors.
These are the hard times our ancestors warned us about, and now all tribes really must do better by their tribal members.