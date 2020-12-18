You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 vaccine distribution priority

To the editor: The CDC has published its recommended priority list for those who should get the first COVID-19 vaccine. On their priority list 1a the vaccine first goes to health workers and residents of extended care facilities. After that it will be provided to list 1b, people classified as essential workers, which makes up almost all the current workers in Alaska. List 1c follows later with the elder >65 and those with compromised health conditions.

Read it on the CDC website. bit.ly/3p3F7DW.pdf page 6 & 7.

I don’t dispute that the essential workers who have direct contact with the public deserve the vaccine but the mostly healthy and youthful workforce aren’t the ones dying from COVID-19. It’s the elderly and those with compromised health conditions like cancer and diabetes who are dying at a unprecedented rate and they are the ones who need the protection. They don’t all live in extended care facilities and many of these at-risk Alaskans live in remote areas where the virus is surging but they have limited access to proper health care. By the time they fall ill, get tested, and seek medical help, their health may have deteriorated to the point where their condition becomes critical.

The Alaska Health & Social Services and their Alaska Vaccine Allocation Committee (AVAC) can decide their own priority list outside of CDC recommendations based on our needs here in Alaska. It is imperative that the AVAC makes the elderly and those with medical needs a priority and moved up to list 1b and be the next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you agree that our elderly and compromised health citizens deserve protection, then please contact the Alaska HHS and the AVAC and voice your concerns.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.