COVID-19 vaccine distribution priority

To the editor: The CDC has published its recommended priority list for those who should get the first COVID-19 vaccine. On their priority list 1a the vaccine first goes to health workers and residents of extended care facilities. After that it will be provided to list 1b, people classified as essential workers, which makes up almost all the current workers in Alaska. List 1c follows later with the elder >65 and those with compromised health conditions.
Read it on the CDC website. bit.ly/3p3F7DW.pdf page 6 & 7.
I don’t dispute that the essential workers who have direct contact with the public deserve the vaccine but the mostly healthy and youthful workforce aren’t the ones dying from COVID-19. It’s the elderly and those with compromised health conditions like cancer and diabetes who are dying at a unprecedented rate and they are the ones who need the protection. They don’t all live in extended care facilities and many of these at-risk Alaskans live in remote areas where the virus is surging but they have limited access to proper health care. By the time they fall ill, get tested, and seek medical help, their health may have deteriorated to the point where their condition becomes critical.
The Alaska Health & Social Services and their Alaska Vaccine Allocation Committee (AVAC) can decide their own priority list outside of CDC recommendations based on our needs here in Alaska. It is imperative that the AVAC makes the elderly and those with medical needs a priority and moved up to list 1b and be the next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you agree that our elderly and compromised health citizens deserve protection, then please contact the Alaska HHS and the AVAC and voice your concerns.