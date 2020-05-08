COVID-19 and your responsibility

To the editor: I was saddened and surprised by the May 5 “My Immune System” letter. Saddened because the writer never mentioned any concern for her fellow citizens and surprised at the lack of understanding of immune system response and how the COVID-19 virus is transmitted. We should all be clear: Having a healthy immune system does not equal immunity to COVID-19, nor does it mean a person would not transmit the virus to others. It also does not guarantee survival if someone is infected.
Yes, we all have immune systems, but no, sadly, they do not all work as well as that of Ms. Elliott. Many people have compromised immune systems that place them at higher risk for infection. Elders may have weakened immune systems due to age and other health conditions. Some people fall into both categories and are in even more danger of infection. Were an elder with an underlying condition to contract COVID-19, it is highly unlikely their immune system could save them.
Apparently immune systems did not protect those healthy young adults who have contracted the virus and died. If a person with a strong immune system contracts the virus and only gets mildly ill, this is fine for them but not so fine when they pass it along to others whose systems do not protect them.
For those who think their rights are somehow being trampled on by these health mandates, please consider this: All rights come with responsibilities. In this case, the responsibility lies in not demanding to exercise freedoms that will harm others. Unless you have an essential reason to go out, please help the community by continuing to stay home and observing all the precautions. Some of us cannot depend on our immune systems, so we are depending on you.
I cannot speak for others, but I am very grateful for health mandates that have been put in place to protect us. Thanks to all those making the difficult and unpopular decisions needed to keep the community safe and our health care providers safe.