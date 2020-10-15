You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Court hypocrisy

To the editor: Senate Republicans, Dan Sullivan among them, should feel ashamed.

Four years ago, led by Mitch McConnell, they refused to fill a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. They said the seat should be filled by the winner of the presidential election to give the electorate more influence on the makeup of the court. Maybe a reasonable argument, but it broke centuries of precedent. In any case, Republicans had the power to make it stick, so the seat went unfilled for almost a year. Merrick Garland, the nominee, didn’t even get a hearing.

Fast forward to 2020. McConnell has flip-flopped and is pushing to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in only a few weeks.

This decision exposes McConnell as a blatantly cynical, hypocritical power player. Suddenly, the arguments that applied in 2016 don’t apply in 2020. The logic is laughable. The power grab is obvious. I’m deeply disappointed that Dan Sullivan is simply sheeping along behind Mitch McConnell.

This is not about the qualifications or philosophy or politics of the nominee. OK, it’s partly about her politics. But it’s more about process, and consistency, and honor. This is about the health of our democracy.

In 2016, Senate Republicans ignored precedent. They changed the rules in the middle of the game. That’s cheating in my book.

And now they’re changing the rules back again. That’s still cheating. And more than that. That’s not how you run a functional democracy. That’s how you run a dictatorship. You change the rules at the whim of the ruling party. You claim extraordinary circumstances to justify every power grab.

The new precedent is, “Party before process. Any action is justified, to keep the ruling party in power.” Is this what we want?

I ask our two senators to not vote for Amy Coney Barrett until at least after Nov. 3. Otherwise, they will lose my vote. I have written to both of them. I urge everyone else to do the same.

I remember when we trusted our government. I hope someday to trust it again.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.