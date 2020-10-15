Court hypocrisy

To the editor: Senate Republicans, Dan Sullivan among them, should feel ashamed.
Four years ago, led by Mitch McConnell, they refused to fill a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. They said the seat should be filled by the winner of the presidential election to give the electorate more influence on the makeup of the court. Maybe a reasonable argument, but it broke centuries of precedent. In any case, Republicans had the power to make it stick, so the seat went unfilled for almost a year. Merrick Garland, the nominee, didn’t even get a hearing.
Fast forward to 2020. McConnell has flip-flopped and is pushing to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in only a few weeks.
This decision exposes McConnell as a blatantly cynical, hypocritical power player. Suddenly, the arguments that applied in 2016 don’t apply in 2020. The logic is laughable. The power grab is obvious. I’m deeply disappointed that Dan Sullivan is simply sheeping along behind Mitch McConnell.
This is not about the qualifications or philosophy or politics of the nominee. OK, it’s partly about her politics. But it’s more about process, and consistency, and honor. This is about the health of our democracy.
In 2016, Senate Republicans ignored precedent. They changed the rules in the middle of the game. That’s cheating in my book.
And now they’re changing the rules back again. That’s still cheating. And more than that. That’s not how you run a functional democracy. That’s how you run a dictatorship. You change the rules at the whim of the ruling party. You claim extraordinary circumstances to justify every power grab.
The new precedent is, “Party before process. Any action is justified, to keep the ruling party in power.” Is this what we want?
I ask our two senators to not vote for Amy Coney Barrett until at least after Nov. 3. Otherwise, they will lose my vote. I have written to both of them. I urge everyone else to do the same.
I remember when we trusted our government. I hope someday to trust it again.