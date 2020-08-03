Costly apprenticeship idea

To the editor: FNSB Ordinance 2020-24, to be considered Tuesday, Aug. 4, states its purpose to “advance important economic interests held by the Borough” and will do this by imposing apprenticeship requirements on construction contractors and employees. The ordinance will eliminate many contractors from bidding because they may not meet strict apprenticeship requirements. Reduced competition will increase construction costs for the borough. Additional borough employees may also be needed to verify contractors’ payroll hours.
The ordinance requires contractors to have federally approved apprenticeship programs and 20% of the hours worked on jobs performed by apprentices. Conforming to a multi-year, structured schooling system does not work for most small construction companies or their employees. The 20% apprentice hours requirement does not work well for many specialty subcontractors. Example: There may be only one flooring installer needed on a project. This does not mean that companies do not value or provide training to workers. They just do not use federally approved apprentice programs with their bureaucratic paperwork. As an owner of a small construction company, we provide training, both for building techniques and for safety, including OSHA requirements, building codes, manufacturers installation instructions, and contract specifications. Our workers attend classes and seminars as applicable to the wide variety of project types we perform.
Small companies and subcontractors will bear the brunt of this additional bureaucracy, as many do not have the resources, staff, or time to manage another government requirement. Some are run with single workers or one or two employees, making apprenticeship requirements impossible to meet.
The need for additional apprentices was another reason for this ordinance. If the existing apprenticeship programs are finding it difficult to attract students, they could make their programs more attractive by increasing benefits or raising apprenticeship pay rates rather than asking the local government to force students into their programs.
This ordinance comes up for consideration again Aug. 4. No amendment can fix the damage it will do. It can be viewed at the Borough Assembly website. Please support small Fairbanks construction companies and their workers by encouraging the assembly members to vote no.