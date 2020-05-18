Copper vs. the virus

To the editor: The CDC guide is 60-plus pages.
My short version:
1. Put your mask and gloves on.
2. Go back to work.
3. Save your gear for next the winter’s flu season.
I understand the flu does not live long — three hours? — on a copper surface contrasted to 70-plus hours on stainless steel.
I think owners of often-used public doorknobs and door handles, faucet handles, etc. should install copper fixtures and install a designated copper push-plate on the doors that says “Push here.”
The reason is this: I have a brass kitchen sink drain that is a copper-zinc alloy.
It has not sprouted any life forms in 45-plus years.