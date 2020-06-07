Cool-headed Carter for GVEA

To the editor: I have known Alison Carter for a long time. I have worked for her on several occasions, as a building contractor doing home improvements, and I have shared many wilderness adventures with her and other friends. Notably, a decade ago, I paddled a canoe through the Grand Canyon’s Lava Falls rapid at flood stage (twice the normal river volume) with Alison as bow paddler. For those of you who have experienced that rapid, one of the most violent stretches of river in North America, you know this is no small thing. In that situation, Alison exhibited exactly the same characteristics that will make her a remarkable GVEA board member. She was courageous and willing to take on a challenge that others declined, she exhibited steadiness under pressure that few could muster in that position, and she never missed a command or a stroke throughout that muddy maelstrom. We emerged unscathed, and right side up, with much credit to Alison’s skill.
My experience when I worked for Alison doing home remodeling and construction is that she educates herself on all the issues, requirements, regulations, and possibilities, makes good choices based on data and feedback, and is a clear communicator about what she wants and expects. All indications are that she will bring exactly these same skills to her work on the GVEA board as she has done throughout her career as a CPA, business and administrative manager for several organizations, as a lawyer, and as a community advocate.
The people who live in GVEA’s District 3 have the opportunity to have Alison Carter, as cool-headed and steadily reliable a person as I have ever known, as their representative on the board of our local utility. You can’t do better than that.