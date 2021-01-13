Convict Trump

To the editor: Thank you, Sen. Murkowski, for calling on President Donald Trump to resign. Thank you also for admitting that you and other Republicans bear some of the responsibility for what happened. I hope that the House of Representatives submits well-reasoned articles of impeachment and that Rep. Don Young votes for them. I hope then that Sen. Murkowski and other senators, including Sen. Dan Sullivan, support holding a trial in the U.S. Senate and that Trump is convicted and banned from ever again holding the office of president of the United States. Actions should have consequences. Trump’s egregious actions should have greater consequences than loss of his Twitter account.
