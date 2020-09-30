Controlling COVID

To the editor: Alaska has approximately 4,200 active COVID-19 cases, with a population 732,000. The entire country of Canada, with a population of approximately 28 million people, has approximately 12,700 active COVID-19 cases. Two bars in town have announced recently that musicians at both bars were infected with COVID-19 and possibly infected many patrons. There was a country and western concert on two nights in Fairbanks this weekend. If we keep allowing risky activities in the Fairbanks area, we may get to the point that the government will be required to shut down more than just bars or restaurants in the future.
What is the plan to get the rising number of local COVID-19 infections under control? Not surprisingly, there appears to be no plan. Instead, high school sports have been restarted by simply changing the rules, and concerts and other events continue to be held and case numbers and deaths continue to rise. Please read “Coronavirus: Out of Many, One,” by Tomas Pueyo at Medium, which explains that expanding rapid testing capacity to identify where the virus is, quarantines and selective restriction on risky activities, like concerts, bars and other gatherings, is the only way to control the virus to the extent that life can go back to anything close to normal.