Control by leftists

To the editor: OK, I’m ready to sign on to the belief we have an institutional and systemic problem running like a wildfire across our country. We have a systemic institutional indoctrination problem. And it’s being forced on everyone of us by the leftist people of power. They run our schools, libraries, universities, police departments, prisons, social services, media and government. They control our speech, forcing us into what they deem as acceptable and moral. There is no longer choice in what you can believe. There is only one worldview now, and that is whatever the left says it is.
If you step out of line on Facebook, YouTube and other leftist-run social media, they put you in speech jail. And if you continue breaking their laws, you get banned forever. The leftist-run institutions will fire you in a second for breaking their thought and opinion laws.
The left has convinced the mob that we have brought back Jim Crow laws. The left has convinced the mob they are ruled by white supremacists. But when I see with my own eyes and hear with my own ears, many black police chiefs, black mayors, black governors, black billionaires, black movie stars and the two best, most-talented black musicians become icons, kings of pop Michael Jackson and Prince. I say, hmmmmm.
When I look at the statistics about law enforcement, I don’t see a trend of all cops killing blacks as if they are hunting them. The mob wants us to accept rampant racism arbitrarily. They want all of us to be ruled arbitrarily. Everyone is on edge. Everyone is afraid of being called out for even the slightest appearance of being politically incorrect. That’s fascism. They want to fire you for anything they can find you ever did wrong at any time over your lifetime. Who can meet that standard of total control?
Stop the systemic, institutional leftist indoctrination. It led us to an insurrection led by radical leftists that is causing havoc on our country.