Consider supporting Galvin, Gross

To the editor: At our house we’ve compared Alaskans running for national office in November by listening to the statewide call-in radio show “Talk of Alaska.” For the past four weeks, Tuesday mornings offered a stunning contrast in performances from incumbent Don Young, the current longtime Republican occupant of our state’s only House seat, versus independent Alyse Galvin; then Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan versus independent Dr. Al Gross.
Rep. Young was his usual arrogant, know-it-all self. He still regards “his” seat as a God-given right, as he did in the 1960s when I stood at my front door enduring a harangue about money wasted on “welfare cheats” while our nation disputed bitterly over the war in Vietnam. Now in 2020, questioned by constituents, Young again refused to listen and offered unchanged positions.
Independent Alyse Galvin, on another Tuesday, was completely there for her future constituents. She engaged with Alaskans’ issues, listened intently and respectfully to callers, responded knowledgably, with clarity, to all questioners. Galvin presented strong, innovative positions, inspiring us to send her a contribution. We’ll gladly vote for Alyse.
Independent candidate Dr. Al Gross, running for Senate, gave the absolutely best candidate response we’ve ever heard on the radio. He answered callers quickly, clearly, intelligently, with no dodging and a detailed knowledge of issues. His high level of engagement still allowed him to crack an occasional joke. He is competent and smart. He’ll serve Alaska well. We’ll be proud to vote for him.
Today, Oct. 6, was Senator Sullivan’s tum. He gave a truly dismal performance. Though he’s the incumbent, he sounded like an amateur, or an incompetent. He hemmed and hawed and said more than once, “I haven’t yet studied that issue.” It seemed Sullivan worked hardest at running out KUAC’s clock. His responses were vague and wordy with few specifics. He often took the worn-out politician’s route of listing too-precise insider details while ignoring serious queries from callers.
It can’t be easy to run as an independent. Galvin and Gross do it well. Please consider supporting them.