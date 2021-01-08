To the editor: Whether or not you believe in God, you have a rock solid faith in consequences from your lifetime of experiencing consequences.
As has been shown time and again, when folks do not suffer bad consequences for doing bad things, they tend to continue to do bad things; worse, as others see them get away with doing bad things, they are more likely to do bad things as well.
Ford pardoned Nixon, consequently Reagan had less compunction about violating laws and we got the Iran-Contra scandal. Bush Sr.’s pardon of those defendants showed no consequences for those doing illegal things at the president’s bidding. Obama’s failure to prosecute Bush Jr. officials for torture continued this trend. The Senate majority leader earned the nickname “Moscow Mitch” for his traitorous (aiding and abetting our enemies) refusal to allow publication before the 2016 election of Russia’s attempts to influence the election. The refusal of Republican senators to even hear evidence in Trump’s impeachment apparently left him feeling he could get away with anything.
Now we have an incompetent president who among his many violations of the law attempted a failed coup by inciting a mob to storm the Capitol. Unless we wish to continue upon the path of worse and worse violation we must take action and impose serious negative consequences to any and all violations by our political leaders.