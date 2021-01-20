You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Consequences

To the editor: For all those Trump supporters who still believe he is not culpable for the rioting Jan. 6 that endangered both Vice President Pence and the Congress doing their constitutional duties, please review the many speeches and tweets over the past two months as well as the past four years and pay attention to the words. He has been divisive and incendiary against anyone and anything he does not agree with.

The “great compromiser” does not compromise. The few times he has backtracked, it has been apparent from his physical demeanor and his actual speech that someone has finally convinced him he needs to do so. He perpetuates many falsehoods to the detriment of the country.

There needs to be consequences for his actions for inciting the riots even if it happens after the inauguration. Otherwise, his boast several years ago that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue, New York City and nothing would be done about it will have come true. He has essentially fired shots at our government by inciting his supporters. Had anyone else done such they would have immediately been jailed and charged with treason against the government.

So far this is a free country, but it is looking iffy and it saddens me to think there are many out there that would follow his instructions still.

