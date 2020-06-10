Congrats, Dr. Wade

To the editor: During this virus outbreak and the fear and anxiety, let us pause and be grateful for the positives going on in our community.
Recently, the Surgery Center of Fairbanks president, Dr. Wade, received national recognition for many of the programs they have. They were awarded the gold seal of approval and certificate of distinction from the Joint Commission for its spinal surgery and knee joint replacements. The Joint Commission, founded in 1951 as a nonprofit organization, accredits and certifies health care programs as a commitment to excellence and superior quality care and patient safety.
The center uses advanced technology, less-invasive techniques and personalized treatment and specializes in outpatient surgery where patients go home the same day. It is only one of two such medical facilities in Alaska to be granted the spinal surgery distinction. It is the first surgery hospital in Alaska to be awarded the Superior CNOR strong designation from the Competency and Credential Institute in 2019 and Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for ambulatory surgery.
This modern facility with state of the art equipment and top-notch doctors makes me very proud to be living in Alaska and the Fairbanks community.
Thank you, Dr. Mark Wade, for persevering through many obstacles and making this facility possible.