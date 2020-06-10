Letter to the Editor

Congrats, Dr. Wade

To the editor: During this virus outbreak and the fear and anxiety, let us pause and be grateful for the positives going on in our community.

Recently, the Surgery Center of Fairbanks president, Dr. Wade, received national recognition for many of the programs they have. They were awarded the gold seal of approval and certificate of distinction from the Joint Commission for its spinal surgery and knee joint replacements. The Joint Commission, founded in 1951 as a nonprofit organization, accredits and certifies health care programs as a commitment to excellence and superior quality care and patient safety.

The center uses advanced technology, less-invasive techniques and personalized treatment and specializes in outpatient surgery where patients go home the same day. It is only one of two such medical facilities in Alaska to be granted the spinal surgery distinction. It is the first surgery hospital in Alaska to be awarded the Superior CNOR strong designation from the Competency and Credential Institute in 2019 and Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for ambulatory surgery.

This modern facility with state of the art equipment and top-notch doctors makes me very proud to be living in Alaska and the Fairbanks community.

Thank you, Dr. Mark Wade, for persevering through many obstacles and making this facility possible.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.