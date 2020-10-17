Confirm Judge Barrett

To the editor: In American history, there have been 113 Supreme Court justices. Number 114 promises to be one of the most influential and compelling yet if President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified, articulate, and respected jurist. Her students at the University of Notre Dame Law School, her academic peers, and her fellow law clerks universally praise her intellect, character and qualifications. She has handled the relentless attacks on her judicial philosophy by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee with poise and dignity.
Barrett believes the role of a judge is to interpret the law, not make it. Her commitment to judicial restraint, instead of activism, is exactly what America’s Founding Fathers envisioned for the judicial branch.
Barrett’s detractors now call her nomination and confirmation hearings a “sham.” Some Democrats, including Joe Biden, have even questioned the constitutional legitimacy of her nomination and pending confirmation. Nonsense. They might not like the timing, but this nomination is entirely consistent with both the U.S. Constitution and historical norms.
Faced with a vacancy on the court, President Trump put forward a nominee — just as every president before him has done when faced with a vacancy. Now, the Constitution charges the U.S. Senate with “advice and consent” — i.e., whether to confirm his nominee.
I applaud Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan for meeting with Barrett and being willing to consider her nomination. She deserves to be confirmed.