Confirm Deb Haaland

To the editor: This week, the U.S. Senate will begin the process of confirming Rep. Deb Haaland as the secretary of the Interior Department.

No state has more invested in the policies at the Interior Department than Alaska. The Bureau of Land Management, an agency of the Interior, controls 70 million acres of land in this state. However, the BLM directorship has been either vacant or illegally occupied for four years.

With certain qualifications and bipartisan support from Alaska Rep. Don Young, Rep. Haaland is overwhelmingly likely to be confirmed. During this process, it is critical that Sen. Murkowski ask tough questions. Alaskans deserve to know the administration’s ambitions for the 220 million acres of federal land in Alaska. Alaskans deserve to know if the resources within will be protected for their subsistence needs or developed for economic opportunity. Alaskans depend on these lands. However, it is absolutely necessary now, despite political differences, to rebuild the federal land management that has been long neglected.

I urge Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to swiftly confirm Rep. Haaland as the 54th secretary of the Interior. I also urge them to strongly advocate for intelligent, experienced leaders to be quickly nominated or appointed to important positions within the department.

Alaska’s lands cannot continue to be ignored.

