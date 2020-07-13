Concerned about school year

To the editor: As a parent of two kids, both under 10 years old, I have a real concern about this school year. My first concern is if my kids’ school is closed for a week of cleaning, who’s gonna stay home with them? Both myself and my wife work. There are no day cares in the neighborhood, and we don’t have extended family available to watch the kids.
Are the day cares even open? With current social distancing, a day care that had 26 kids could now hold only 13 (at best), so what we need for this school year are dozens of new day care facilities to open up.
Basically, if a school’s worth of kids are home for a week, who’s gonna watch those 200 to 300 kids?
Secondly, what about those middle and high school kids who are only at school two or three days a week? Who’s gonna watch the 11- to 14-year-old middle-schoolers at home?
This is a real concern, and I hope the school district, city, borough and general community are thinking about it. I know my kids, and I don’t really want to see them home alone all day while my wife and I have to go to work.
How many of us will be forced to quit our jobs to take care of kids at home?
How many of us will be forced to use unlicensed day care, overcrowded homes, or other ways to watch our kids?