Complaining UA faculty

To the editor: I read that the university faculty union has called for the resignation of President Johnsen. I admit that I always find it interesting that the faculty think they are immune to budgetary restrictions. I also find it interesting that they are not calling for the resignation of the Fairbanks school district administration, nor the head of the state Department of Health and Social Services, or the stale unimaginative Republican-controlled Legislature ... Do I need to list all those impacted by budget constraints?
I work for UA Office of Information Technology, that evil group of people that takes all the money from deserving faculty members. Did you know that our OIT staff has been reduced to the point that we are far under what is average for universities with similar enrollment and staff numbers? Yet we are expected to maintain the university infrastructure at the same level, or better, than previously? Did you know that I have a furlough designation on my pay record because I may be furloughed at any time?
I wonder if any of those who are so opposed to President Johnsen would be willing to give up their yearly handout in the form of a PFD and start an initiative to create a tax base for the state so our necessary services could be funded. Or do they expect to be immune to the severe cutbacks initiated by Governor Dunleavy while the rest of us lowly rank and file take the hit?
In fact, I would be very interested in how they would have approached the Draconian cuts imposed by our governor. I am sure they have a workable plan — remove OIT, drop statewide? Folks, our cost to the university is a drop in the bucket. You need to check the numbers. They are published, you know.