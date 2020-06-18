To the editor: Fairbanks, do you remember the police force that former Mayor John Eberhart was restructuring? Community cooperative task force, with Randall Aragon as the chief of police. The idea was relationship-building and to cooperate with the people/families. One component was this: An officer would be assigned to a neighborhood and would be known by neighbors. I was really looking forward to meeting our neighborhood assignee, Office Werner, at a Neighborhood Watch gathering, so that if there were a problem, we’d already know a connection. Plus, I could invite the officer to my classroom or school. Lots of other positive possibilities! I was sorry when that idea was quashed.
Community policing
