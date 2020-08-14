To the editor: As a resident of Fairbanks and an environmentally conscious individual, I feel it would be highly beneficial to develop a community composting system in our city. Our existing recycling programs are a good start, but we need a much more robust recycling system with more options for reducing waste in this town. According to the USDA, around 30% to 40% of all food produced in the U.S. does not get consumed, and of that, most does not get recycled but instead gets dumped as waste. Although a community composting system would not change the amount of food consumed, it would at least save all the food from just going to landfill.
And it’s not just a problem of wasting it all; it’s also bad for the environment to send food to the dump.
When food scraps are exposed to the low oxygen conditions in a landfill, they release methane as a byproduct of anaerobic decomposition. Composting, on the other hand, exposes the material to oxygen and allows it to break down using aerobic decomposition, which releases carbon dioxide instead of methane. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, methane is 25 times more powerful than CO2. Composting our food waste could go a long way in helping reduce greenhouse gasses and slow down climate change.
Composting could also be used as an environmentally friendly heat source that would reduce the amount of fossil fuels currently required for heat and electricity.
It is more important than ever to reduce our environmental footprint to protect the fragile ecosystems of our planet for the generations to come. I would encourage readers to write to the City Council and put pressure on the city to implement more environmentally conscious systems. Starting a community composting system is a rather small action in the grand scheme of things, but it would be a great start at making a dent in the approximately 36 million tons of food waste that ends up in a landfill each year across the U.S.