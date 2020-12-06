Come on, Trump supporters

To the editor: I just can’t bring myself to believe that three-fourths of Trump voters believe what he says about a rigged election. Do they really think that the recent election was rigged and that he actually lost because of massive voter fraud? If that were the case, someone would have proof and would be showing a judge what they had. Since you cannot lie to a judge without committing a crime, no one has come forward with such proof. Even Trump’s lawyers.
Trump’s continued assertions and refusal to admit defeat are a continuation of his deranged mind. Everything that he gets involved in seems to end up imploding and taking with them many of his investors. His real estate empire collapsed, his casinos went bankrupt, his TV show died and his Trump University was proved to be a scam. He is now contemplating a pardon for his kids and lawyer as well as others who may or may not have been criminally corrupt after already pardoning his associates who are now convicted criminals. Now, he is doing his best to even destroy what good did come out of his presidential administration. I hope that you haven’t been one of his victims who have given him part of the half billion dollars for this ridiculous effort to overthrow this legal election.
I try to keep informed on politics and the state of the economy by reading a variety of books and periodicals and newspapers, and I just can’t see where all of the Trump supporters are coming from. Being a conservative and being a Trump supporter are not the same. Even the most conservative Republicans see through his rhetoric and lies. George Will and all the Lincoln Project Republicans and many of the more prominent Republican commentators have spoken out vigorously against the president.
So I just don’t get it, but I am willing to listen. Let’s hear from Trump supporters on why I should be persuaded that I am misinformed and wrong about Trump and how this election was stolen from him. Please stick with verifiable facts. I don’t want to hear about unverified rumors or hearsay.