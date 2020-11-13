You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Combating COVID

To the editor: The idea that we can stop this virus by hunkering down, masking up, isolating ourselves — it’s ridiculous. Most of us need to “catch” this virus before it’s under some control so we have antibodies. Just like with colds that turn in to pneumonia and cause people to die, so will COVID to those who are most susceptible. That is an immutable fact and can’t be changed by the kind of behavior this Daily News-Miner editorial of Sunday puts forth. Thinking that we will have a viable vaccine for COVID that works for everyone is a pipe dream. Only smallpox and rinderpest have ever been successfully eradicated in the world. We can work at eradication, but the kinds of things suggested in this opinion piece are poppycock.

As for the numbers listed at the start of the opinion piece, we need to be in the 250,000 to 300,000 range of cases within the state and 20,000 to 30,000 cases within the Fairbanks North Star Borough so that we can develop general population immunity and thus get a handle on COVID.

