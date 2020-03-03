Column wrong on recall

To the editor: Cynthia Henry’s March 1 Community Perspective in defense of Gov. Dunleavy reveals that she is either badly misinformed or she is simply distorting the facts for political advantage.
She insinuates that the Recall Dunleavy campaign is a partisan ploy by “those not in power.” To the contrary, the campaign is nonpartisan and is supported by independents, Democrats and Republicans.
She calls the recall grounds “flimsy,” but she incorrectly implies that Dunleavy’s actions to cut the budget and pursue a full statutory PFD are among the grounds cited in the petition. That is inaccurate. She should read the petition, as well as the Superior Court judgment validating the recall petition.
Henry claims that “Gov. Dunleavy’s actions when he took office were completely in line with what he talked about on the campaign trail.” Actually, no. Had Dunleavy run on a platform of destroying the Alaska Marine Highway, gutting higher education, tossing elders out of the Pioneers’ Homes and denying medical care to low-income citizens, he would have lost the election. Instead, he pretended he could deliver jumbo-sized PFDs without ever revealing his intended budget cuts.
Henry fearmongers about setting a precedent where “partisan groups who don’t agree with political, policy or budget priorities of a governor will start a recall effort.” This is nonsense. The Alaska Constitution specifies that the grounds for recall are: (1) lack of fitness, (2) incompetence, (3) neglect of duties or (4) corruption. Simple policy differences don’t meet the legal standard.
Henry’s final pitch, that we should “respect the decision of the electorate” because 145,000 people voted for Dunleavy, is breathtaking in its hypocrisy. Apparently, Henry only respects the will of the people when she is in agreement, since she now wants to deny the electorate the opportunity to express its will in a recall election.
New evidence of Dunleavy’s corruption (sweetheart no-bid contract to the son of a campaign donor) and incompetence (a budget that would drain the state’s reserves to zero in 1.5 years) only adds to the urgency. Ignore Henry’s fabrications, sign the petition and vote to recall.