You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Clown car fleet

To the editor: “What a bunch of suckers,” says Grandpa Swanson. Trump rakes in 75% net from his latest scam. The profoundly conceited alleged billionaire has sent out multiple texts, tweets daily, begging for money. To fight, feed his salacious, deluded delusion of a rigged election.

Over $225 million raised as of Dec. 13. The documented convicted dedicated conman never made so much easy money from so many “marks, er, supporters, in so little time — legally ...

Newspaper columnists like alternative universe hosts inane Cal Thomas, Rich Lowry are Trump sycophants who embrace his autocratic arbitrary antics. Thereby freeing them and like-minded silly people from democracy’s reality, “down to Earth” gravity.

Then there’s the hyper-hyperbolic radio rabble-rousers of Limbaugh’s, O’Reilly’s ilk. The dyspeptic duo tend to defend Putinesque Trump’s rendition of England’s Mad King George III. Matching his unending pathological lying with their unlimited supply of B.S.

Ultra-conservative Newsmax is where conspiracy theories thrive and facts go to die. Much like Fox News(less) USA amplifies RT’s (Russian Television) subversive propaganda “noticeably,” according to the NSA. Listen closely to their prime-time commentators. Advocates for Trump’s autocratic-leaning idiocy. Crafty at discrediting democracy’s tenets as being largely ineffective.

Ah, yes, the Dobbs, Ingraham, Hannity, Carlson shows. Trump’s recorded 20,000-plus lies were challenged — rarely. Fact-checking “The One” would have been a sacrilegious transgression! The openly overly biased comics are merely promoters of a godless being. The four cannot lose something the four never had — integrity.

World Book Dictionary defines autocracy: “Government by a single person having unrestricted power/unlimited power or influence in any sphere or group of persons.”

Autocrat behaving “boo hoo hoo” Trump has perverted the GOP to now mean his Groveling Obscurant Party.

China’s President Xi and Russian autocrat Putin must be amused and very pleased with the new, deranged feudal GOP.

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.