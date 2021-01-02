Clown car fleet

To the editor: “What a bunch of suckers,” says Grandpa Swanson. Trump rakes in 75% net from his latest scam. The profoundly conceited alleged billionaire has sent out multiple texts, tweets daily, begging for money. To fight, feed his salacious, deluded delusion of a rigged election.
Over $225 million raised as of Dec. 13. The documented convicted dedicated conman never made so much easy money from so many “marks, er, supporters, in so little time — legally ...
Newspaper columnists like alternative universe hosts inane Cal Thomas, Rich Lowry are Trump sycophants who embrace his autocratic arbitrary antics. Thereby freeing them and like-minded silly people from democracy’s reality, “down to Earth” gravity.
Then there’s the hyper-hyperbolic radio rabble-rousers of Limbaugh’s, O’Reilly’s ilk. The dyspeptic duo tend to defend Putinesque Trump’s rendition of England’s Mad King George III. Matching his unending pathological lying with their unlimited supply of B.S.
Ultra-conservative Newsmax is where conspiracy theories thrive and facts go to die. Much like Fox News(less) USA amplifies RT’s (Russian Television) subversive propaganda “noticeably,” according to the NSA. Listen closely to their prime-time commentators. Advocates for Trump’s autocratic-leaning idiocy. Crafty at discrediting democracy’s tenets as being largely ineffective.
Ah, yes, the Dobbs, Ingraham, Hannity, Carlson shows. Trump’s recorded 20,000-plus lies were challenged — rarely. Fact-checking “The One” would have been a sacrilegious transgression! The openly overly biased comics are merely promoters of a godless being. The four cannot lose something the four never had — integrity.
World Book Dictionary defines autocracy: “Government by a single person having unrestricted power/unlimited power or influence in any sphere or group of persons.”
Autocrat behaving “boo hoo hoo” Trump has perverted the GOP to now mean his Groveling Obscurant Party.
China’s President Xi and Russian autocrat Putin must be amused and very pleased with the new, deranged feudal GOP.