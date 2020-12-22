Closing Russian embassies a mistake

To the editor: Alaskans will be among the losers in the Trump administration’s latest misguided foreign policy move, the permanent closure of the US consulate in Vladivostok, Russia. A branch of the American Embassy in Moscow, the consulate advocates for commercial and cultural ties between Alaska and other Northwest states, and their counterparts in the massive Russian Far East. It was key to warming US-USSR relations across the Bering Strait after the Cold War.
A week ago, the Trump State Department quietly told Congress it will shut the consulate in Russia’s Pacific seaport city and suspend operations at the US consulate in Yekaterinburg. This means the only American presence in Russia will be in Moscow.
As President Trump sucks up to Vladimir Putin, US-Russia relations have deteriorated to their worst in half a century. Without consequence, Russia mucked in America’s 2016 elections and now Trump is trying to blame an unprecedented Russian cyberattack on US federal agencies on China instead.
In 2018, under pressure from our European allies following Russia’s poisoning of a former spy in London, the US ordered the Russian consulate in Seattle closed. Then, the Vladivostok consulate was spared, although it was recently mothballed by COVID.
The beauty of these regional satellites is their ability to facilitate citizen-to-citizen contact even when their national governments are at odds. Two years ago, the Vladivostok consulate assembled a two-week, six-city tour for me to discuss my book, “Melting the Ice Curtain,” and encouraged expanded ties between Alaskans and Russians. More than 400 enthusiastic Russians attended my presentations or read about them in 50 news stories and 36,000 social media contacts.
With the help of the US consulate, Fairbanks maintains its sister-city ties with Yakutsk, the most active of the dozen such relationships between Alaska and Russian communities.
The consulate’s closing will mean efforts like these and the many initiatives pursued by Alaskans and their Russian counterparts beginning in the late 1980s to advance mutual understanding will be all but impossible.