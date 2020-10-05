Climate change excuse

To the editor: Over the last approximately 150 years, the Industrial Revolution has gradually changed the climate regime of the earth by the release of CO2. This increase together with concomitant enhanced atmospheric water vapor mass has caused climate change that cannot be easily reversed. Instead of adapting to this change, states have developed two equally nonsensical approaches to avoid dealing with reality. The most familiar is the climate change denier.
However, an equally pernicious “pass the buck” approach is that taken by West Coast states dominated by Democratic governors. Claiming it’s not their fault that the changed climate has increased wildfires to the point of making life unlivable, these states are demanding we shift to sustainable energy as the only solution to what ails us. For many scientists like myself, the argument that you can reverse climate change in just a few years by instituting a federal socialist program like the Green New Deal displays a greater level of disrespect for science than the climate deniers.
While we can’t immediately restore climate to its previous state, we can adapt to climate change with enough political will. With massive changes in how forests are managed and coastal engineering on multiple scales, we can handle these problems.
Meanwhile, with an election coming up soon and the national Democrats in a snit over getting a Supreme Court justice who actually believes in the Constitution rather than voting how the Democrats tell her to, it is important we don’t let the Senate fall into Democratic hands. Having listened to Al Gross’ xenophobic ramblings at a Kenai candidates forum during the primary election, it is clear that Dan Sullivan is the clear choice for Senate on Nov. 3. As for the state of the state, with Donna Arduin returning for a training seminar for radical state Republicans, it is also clear that in Fairbanks we absolutely need to elect Marna Sanford, a competent Independent born in Tok, to replace the erstwhile John Coghill in the state Senate. Without making these choices, our great state of Alaska may become indistinguishable from Argentina.