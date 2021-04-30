To the editor: The Borough Assembly recently passed a resolution to establish a Climate Action Committee to “identify necessary tasks and develop an appropriate Climate Action and Adaptation Plan for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.” This committee will include five members of the public.
The climate in Fairbanks is warming twice as fast as the average for the planet and is already having huge impacts as permafrost thaws and severe wildfires become more frequent. This is an important opportunity for Fairbanks residents to step up if you are concerned about climate warming and have ideas about actions that the borough could take to minimize the impacts of a changing climate.
Please consider applying to join this committee. Application forms and information about the committee are available at www.fnsb.gov/171/Borough-Assembly. The application deadline is Monday, May 3.