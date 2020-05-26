Letter to the Editor

Clear choice for Solie

To the editor: There are roughly two weeks left to vote in the GVEA board election. I am fortunate to be running in District 3, where Rick Schikora has served for 34 years and is now retiring. With his support, I want to take this opportunity to let the voters know there is a clear choice between my opponent’s agenda and my own. I am pro-business, supporting a rational response to using our technology and a mixture of fuel sources that will hold down rates for all members. My opponent’s high-cost agenda is supported by environmentalists and will lead to higher electric rates and lower reliability and is part of the reason we shoulder the highest rates in the state.

If you have not already voted online or by mail and if you cannot find your ballot, please call the election helpline at 855-761-9111, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 9. It takes less than two minutes.

The continuing accusations made by some of my opponent’s supporters are hurtful. Like most of us, maybe even my opponent, I made mistakes in the past that I regret and I learned from them. Thanks be to God, I am a different person than I was 20, 30 and 40 years ago. Their tactics only serve to distract voters from the issues and disguise the clear choice.

As your representative on the Golden Valley board for District 3, I will work for all members. My interest is Fairbanks. That means a healthy economy with jobs and businesses. And yes, that includes resource development, military and all the creative business ideas that bring opportunity to our town. They, just like our homeowners, need reliable and lower cost energy.

I am Rick Solie, and I would be honored to serve. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/rjsolie/

Rick Solie

Fairbanks

