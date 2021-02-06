You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Clean up after your dogs

To the editor: People who walk their dogs at wonderful Creamer’s Field and refuge should pick the poop up and put it in the yellow trash can by the restrooms or take it home.

I am happy to see dogs at Creamer’s but not their poop. Most days I walk at Creamer’s and pick up the dog poop. Since December, I have picked up more than 150 pounds. Cold Spot Feeds gave me bags and tools to pick up the poop. I leave bags twice a week.

One late afternoon I picked up all the poop on my one-mile walk. It was clean. The next afternoon, there were over 30 piles in the same walk. Some dogs poop there a lot. Their frozen poop is really weird and always looks the same. When the snow melts we don’t want to walk in hundreds of pounds of soft-stink poop. It has germs. It is not good for birds to land in poop and slide. Yuk!

Be a friend of Creamer’s so we can keep walking with dogs. Pick up poop. Your dog cannot pick it up. Tie a bag to your leash so you won’t forget! 

