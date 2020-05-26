Clean coal is a myth

To the editor: I’m writing today because we’re in the midst of the Golden Valley Electric Association board elections. I’m urging ratepayers to vote and submit your ballot by June 9. Since my bill is in my name, I am a member-owner of our electric utility. GVEA is a cooperative, and what ratepayers say matters. You can say a lot with your vote.
Several times in the past week, letters to the editor have mentioned “clean” coal in reference to the current GVEA elections. “Clean” coal is an ambiguous phrase coined by the coal industry, and there has never been an economic “clean” coal plant.
We have an example of this myth right here in Interior Alaska: the Healy Clean Coal Plant (HCCP), renamed Healy 2 after a series of dramatic failures. HCCP was a $300 million project (partially paid for by GVEA ratepayers) to demonstrate that coal could produce electricity without emitting high levels of toxic sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. But the plant never made it out of its testing phase. Within the 90-day test period, two explosions rocked the plant. Following these failures, GVEA urged the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to declare the “clean” coal technology commercially infeasible and refused to operate the plant.
In what could turn out to be one of the most expensive errors in the history of our cooperative, in 2009 GVEA purchased the plant and upgraded it for $175 million. But it’s a one-of-a-kind plant that requires expensive outside expertise to run. Two more explosions in 2016 endangered workers and inflated operational costs.
GVEA ratepayers will continue to pay higher electricity costs because of the myth of clean coal. It’s not clean, it’s not economic, and it is not a solution to our energy needs. Nationally, the biggest “clean” coal boondoggle is the newly built Kemper Plant in Mississippi. After billions in wasted taxpayer money, it never produced electricity from coal and only operates today because it burns natural gas.
Pick a candidate that doesn’t back an energy myth.
Elisabeth Balster Dabney
Fairbanks