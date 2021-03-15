You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Choose Respect March

To the editor: The Zonta Club of Anchorage has been sponsoring the Choose Respect March in downtown Anchorage since 2015. It is usually held the third Thursday of March. This is the second year Zonta chooses respect by not holding the March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zonta says no to violence against women and advocates for protection from domestic violence and sexual assault. The pandemic has spurred an increase in both. It is more important than ever to reach out and check on your friends and neighbors. Resources in Alaska can be found by calling 211.

Please check out the Choose Respect March Facebook page for videos of past March programs and updates on the 2022 Choose Respect March. We look forward to collaborating with other Alaska communities to hold Choose Respect Marches on the same day.

Increasing respect for ourselves and each other in all aspects of personal, professional and community life will help get us to the other side of the pandemic. Be kind and smile under your mask.

Pat Jarrett, president

Zonta Club of Anchorage 

