To the editor: Fairbanks, the coldest city in the country. Months of darkness, cold temperatures and wide-open spaces requires the people who live here to depend on each other. None of us ever want to end up in a position of not having someone stop to help you at 40 below zero because they are afraid or have mistrust.
Death from the cold is real here. Just a few years ago, a young man I knew, in his younger 20s, died a few hundred yards from the house he was at because the guy he was visiting got drunk and locked him out in the cold without a coat.
We already have a common enemy in Fairbanks, which is why I am troubled enough to write this after reading an article about a local teacher being put on administrative leave, pending an investigation for comments she made while having a discussion with her students.
Are you serious? Saying it is racist because she said George Floyd, or anyone for that matter, might still be alive if he had complied with police, is ridiculous. Are you trying to undermine our own police, the very police you call when things go bad? That comment had nothing to do with color nor did the comment about pants hanging down to the knees. Kids of every ethnic background have worn them. Here’s a news flash — nobody likes to see that. Period.
In my opinion, the kind of Lower 48 rhetoric being thrown around, like “critical race theory,” is poison and we are letting the public schools force feed our children with it. Cancel culture should be resisted at all costs and critical race theory should be eliminated.
We have two military bases bringing men, women and their families in every kind of race, skin color, ethnicity, cultural background. We have mountain men, gun toting moms, pickup trucks, dogs and police we can count on when things get crazy.
More of you should be speaking up. Do not let what is happening everywhere else, happen here. Character, not color is what matters in this town.