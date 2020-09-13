You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Change with the times

To the editor: America is in a crisis. Another crisis of its own creation. This time, America definitely needs change.

Coin change.

For years, items sold in retail establishments are sold on an enticing figure that requires the giving of coin change. For example, $49.98 instead of $50.00, $21.99 as opposed to $22.00, $9.95 as opposed to $10.00. The list goes on. As a consequence, a virus of marketing’s own making has developed that is threatening the economic collapse of our country. A change crisis. Consumers now find themselves shopping in establishments to learn that only exact change will be accepted or credit cards only. Sadly, I have even found myself sometimes donating change into the counter penny bucket at convenience stores to help fight this economic tragedy. I confess that I have hoarded pennies for years. I even used to have two pennies wedged into my loafers. But the time has come for all of us patriotic Americans to cough up our spare change for the good of the country. Even those Americans with cardboard signs at our traffic intersections. No longer can we sit idly by with little piggy banks stuffed full of nickels, dimes, quarters and, most critically, pennies. Like the Victory Gardens of World War II, we must now all come forward and do our part.

Fortunately, there is not a cash paper crisis. Nor will there likely ever be. This is because the government printing presses are working overtime to print cash money. But that is the secret.

So it is time for change, Alaskans. Fortunately, we can do it. Dig deep. Pay in whole cash bills. Always round down to the nearest dollar to help our economy. And for those News-Miner newspaper stands located on various street corners. Give them no quarter!

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.