Change with the times

To the editor: America is in a crisis. Another crisis of its own creation. This time, America definitely needs change.
Coin change.
For years, items sold in retail establishments are sold on an enticing figure that requires the giving of coin change. For example, $49.98 instead of $50.00, $21.99 as opposed to $22.00, $9.95 as opposed to $10.00. The list goes on. As a consequence, a virus of marketing’s own making has developed that is threatening the economic collapse of our country. A change crisis. Consumers now find themselves shopping in establishments to learn that only exact change will be accepted or credit cards only. Sadly, I have even found myself sometimes donating change into the counter penny bucket at convenience stores to help fight this economic tragedy. I confess that I have hoarded pennies for years. I even used to have two pennies wedged into my loafers. But the time has come for all of us patriotic Americans to cough up our spare change for the good of the country. Even those Americans with cardboard signs at our traffic intersections. No longer can we sit idly by with little piggy banks stuffed full of nickels, dimes, quarters and, most critically, pennies. Like the Victory Gardens of World War II, we must now all come forward and do our part.
Fortunately, there is not a cash paper crisis. Nor will there likely ever be. This is because the government printing presses are working overtime to print cash money. But that is the secret.
So it is time for change, Alaskans. Fortunately, we can do it. Dig deep. Pay in whole cash bills. Always round down to the nearest dollar to help our economy. And for those News-Miner newspaper stands located on various street corners. Give them no quarter!