Change the political climate

To the editor: The preamble to the United States Constitution begins with a declaration of unity, “We the people.” To have a functioning democracy we need to bridge the partisan divide.
Alaskans have common values and a common desire for our country to be a more perfect union. The Constitution is intended to help us insure domestic tranquility and promote general welfare, but we are currently struggling with both.
Braver Angels is an organization devoted to depolarization. Our goal is to promote understanding others points of view with no motive to influence. We write this as one red and one blue, both encouraging you to visit the Braver Angels’ website, www.braverangels.org, to learn more, become inspired and feel connected to others.
In the words of our own Don Young while swearing in Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House, we need “to lower the temperature of our political climate.”