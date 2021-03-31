Change Republicans?

To the editor: In response to Alex Koponens’ recent editorial (and with no disrespect) the Republican Party has been representing the money and power in this country for my entire adult life. It is their “platform.”
The Democratic Party is supposed to represent the “people,” the workers, the disenfranchised, the immigrants, people of color ... we are wasting our precious time and effort bemoaning the damage done by the Republicans when the true damage has been done/allowed by the constant retreat of the Democratic Party away from the “people” of this country and siding with the money and power. It took a democratic socialist to pull us out of the Great Depression and guide us through World War II to emerge as the strongest country in the world. Since that time, we have been ruled by Republicans and Democrat capitalists, and here we are.
We need a Green New Deal. Not just for those of us in this country but for the world. If we stomp and scream about how bad the Republicans are and hope that they will eventually let us create a better system, we may as well give up now. This is a rough battle in Alaska where we have only Republican representation in Congress. I keep hearing about how we need to make sure Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins next time because she voted favorably to some “people” a few times in her nepotistic career. But 95% of the time she voted with the money and power. Why can’t we find an honest statesperson to put in her spot, someone who will actually represent Alaskan “people” instead of money and power?
I urge you to quit wasting energy focusing on how bad the Republicans are and turn your thoughts and actions to supporting and electing those who pledge to work for the “people” of our state and country rather than the billionaires and foreign corporations.