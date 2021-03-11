Celebrating our diversity

To the editor: I have lived in Fairbanks since 1988. I am proud of my city in all of its diversity.
While being proud, I recognize that there is always room for improvement. One of the improvements that I would really like to see happen is for our city to brag about its diversity. Highlighting people of color, particularly Native American, since this country first belonged to them, who are hard at work in city and borough jobs, would be a great first step.
I am certain that we have police officers both in city and state police who have Native ethnicity, let’s hear about how our law enforcement is serving all of our citizens. Why start first with the police? Because they have been hit hard around the country.
Let’s lead the way by showing how we’re doing it.